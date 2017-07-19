Man suspected of shooting, killing stepfather in Overland Park charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Hours after he allegedly shot and killed his stepfather in an Overland Park town home, the Johnson County district attorney charged suspect Phillip Stanley with first degree murder on Wednesday afternoon.

Phillip Stanley, 32, chgd w/premeditated murder 4 death of Henry Gates early this morning. 17CR1847. 1M bond. Should b presumed innocent — Johnson County KS DA (@JohnsonCoDA) July 19, 2017

The deadly shooting happened near 93rd and Nieman Road. Overland Park police say the incident began as some sort of altercation between victim Henry Gates Jr. and Stanley.

Around 1:30 a.m., the suspect's mother called police, frantic as her husband and son argued. The situation was escalating quickly, and she feared someone might get hurt.

Officers arrived within minutes and heard five gunshots as they stepped out of their patrol cars. They took cover, and a few minutes later, they saw Stanley walk out of the town home unarmed.

He's being held on a $1 million bond, and is due in court on Thursday according to jail records.