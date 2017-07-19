Mayor of Raytown declares July 19 “Mama’s Family” Day in honor of Vickie Lawrence’s visit to KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Vickie Lawrence is an accomplished singer, pro at conquering the pyramid, but to millions of people, she'll be forever known as "mama" from the show "Mama's Family," which was set in Raytown, Mo.

After finding out Lawrence had never actually been to Raytown, FOX 4 decided to bring Raytown to her.

During her visited to the FOX 4 Morning Showing, the Mayor of Raytown, Mike McDonough, surprised Lawrence with a proclamation declaring July 19 Mama's Family Day. You can watch the moment of surprise in the video player above.

In addition to performing over the years, Lawrence has become a spokesperson for a form of chronic hives. She says the condition, although not curable, is manageable.

At WDAF-Fox TV this morning. The mayor of #raytown presented me with a #proclamation stating that #today is #mamasfamily day! #july 19. #thelmaharper A post shared by Vicki Lawrence (@vickilawrence_official) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:36am PDT