Olathe family hosts 6th annual 5K in memory of son killed in the line of duty to raise money for local veterans

OLATHE, Kan. -- A local family is "making it count" by helping veterans in the community.

The Gold Star parents say giving back is one way to make sure their son is never forgotten.

At Veterans Memorial Park there are a number of concrete benches with names of fallen soldiers. One bench has the name Spencer Duncan.

The 21-year-old Army specialist was killed in 2011 when the Chinook helicopter he was riding in was shot down in Afghanistan.

Spencer's parents, Dale and Megan, started the annual Spencer C Duncan Make It Count 5K Run-Walk in his honor. The foundation has raised more than $300,000 in six years.

All money raised helps veterans in the community from college book scholarships to the Warriors' Ascent program, a Kansas City-based nonprofit which offers help to veterans and first responders.

The foundation has sponsored more than 30 people including some Kansas City police officers to go through the program. Officers say they're thankful for the Duncan family and their support.

"We know that Spencer wanted to help veterans when he came home," his father, Dale, said. "We know he would have wanted to do that, so we're doing that for him. It means everything to know that a veteran has benefited from the efforts of these volunteers, the community behind us, everything. We're making a difference. We're making it count."

The sixth annual Spencer C Duncan Make It Count 5K is Saturday, August 5. For more information, click here.