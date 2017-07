× One arrested after man is critically hurt in Westport stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police arrested one man on Wednesday afternoon following a stabbing that left the victim critically hurt in Westport.

Investigators say the man attacked him with a pocket knife outside the Subway restaurant near Roanoke and Westport Road some time after 5 p.m.

FOX 4 will update this story with more about the victim’s condition and charges against the suspect as those details are released.