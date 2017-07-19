Police: Handcuffed Independence man escapes in police car, tries to hit police chief, suffers gunshot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHMOOR, Mo. -- A 23-year old Independence man has been charged with multiple crimes after he was shot by a police officer while fleeing police in the City of Northmoor on Monday.

On Wednesday, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd charged Jeffery Brown with escape from custody, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to police, Brown was in handcuffs and in the front seat of the Northmoor police chief's patrol car. The police chief went inside Northland Pawn, 2500 NW Vivion Rd, to further investigate, leaving the car running. Police say Brown got his handcuffed arms in front of him and moved to the driver's seat, reversed the car and started to back out. When the chief came out of the business, police say Brown accelerated toward the chief. Chief Clark drew his pistol and fired two rounds into the vehicle.

Police say Brown then drove east on Vivion Road, where he hit a utility pole and came to rest in the westbound lane of Vivion Road. He then got out of the car and ran away. Search dogs and police from different agencies went to track him down, and after two hours, found him hiding in some brush. He had a gunshot wound to the arm.

"The investigation shows he was handcuffed from behind and somehow managed to get the handcuffs in front, whether that's utilizing his legs and crawling through it that part is still under investigation," Sergeant Colin Stosberg with the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Officers had to close off roads in the area for more than an hour while trying to track the suspect down, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Bond was set at $75,000, cash only.