× Police say a man shot his stepfather to death in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Mo. — A man is dead and his stepson in custody Wednesday morning after an overnight homicide.

It happened near 93rd and Nieman Road – not far from Westridge Middle School.

As of 6 a.m. officers were still on the scene and have taped off the town home where it happened.

Overland Park police say it all started as some sort of altercation between the victim and his stepson.

Around 1:30 a.m., the suspect’s mother called police, frantic as her husband and son argued. It was escalating quickly, and she feared someone might get hurt.

Officers arrived within minutes and as they stepped out of their patrol cars, they heard five gunshots. They took cover, and a few minutes later, they saw the suspect walk out of the town home unarmed.

They took him into custody and went inside to find the suspect’s stepfather dead from gunshot wounds.

“Right now we know that he is 62 years of age and all the family members have not been notified at this point,” said John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department. “So it’s going to be an ongoing investigation. Right now we’re not looking for anyone else. This is an isolated incident.”

Police say the suspect is 32 years old and lived at this town home with his mother and stepfather.