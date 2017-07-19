× Search for final armed carjacking suspect comes to an end near 65th and Winchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two carjacking suspects have been taken into custody after leading police on a chase through Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday morning.

Police say it was around 7:48 a.m. when they were dispatched to 36th and Chestnut upon a report of a carjacking.

The victim told responding officers that two armed suspect stole his vehicle.

Police pursued the vehicle, but it eventually crashed near 63rd and Beacon.

The driver was taken into custody near the scene of the crash, but the passenger fled causing police to set up a perimeter and search the nearby wooded area.

By 9:20 a.m., police say they found the second suspect near 65th and Winchester and took them into custody.