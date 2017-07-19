Shawnee bridal shop burglarized one block from gas station that has been robbed twice in past week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Police are investigating an overnight break-in along Shawnee Mission Parkway.

This is now the third area break-in police responded to within the last two weeks. The most recent happened at Laura's Couture Collection around 3 a.m.

Police arrived to find the back door forced open. They searched the business and say no one was inside.

They didn't say what was taken, but less than a block away from this store at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm is "Temp Stop" Gas Station, which has been robbed twice in the last week. One happened last Wednesday, July 12. The other was early Sunday morning.

It is not clear if the same people are involved or if they are separate incidents.

But in either case, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you can help find the suspect.