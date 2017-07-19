Suspect in custody, Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 14-year-old

SMITHTON, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old.

Mersadiez Shiann Rohr was last seen at 1355 Highway DD in Smithton, Mo., just east of Sedalia, Monday around 9:30 p.m.

She’s described as being about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 138 pounds.

Police have already taken a suspect into custody – Matthew Fischer, who is a registered sex offender.

The 14-year-old is still missing and so is the car she may have been in. Police are looking for a tan or beige 2004 GMC Yukon. It has Missouri license plates MH2P0D.

It is unclear what the teen was wearing when she disappeared. Police did say she has blue eyes, a fair complexion and sandy hair.

If you see the car or have any information call 9-1-1.