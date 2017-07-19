Teen charged in crash that killed his four friends, stealing SUV and fleeing the scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with several crimes in connection to a fatal crash in KCK that killed four of his friends.

Nicholas Cook, who already has a juvenile record, was driving a stolen truck when he lost control and crashed. Two passengers died on impact and two died later at the hospital. Cook was the only survivor.

Police say Cook was driving a stolen pick-up truck, speeding down 63rd Street when he lost control and wrecked into a wooded area.

A woman who lives nearby heard the crash, jumped in her SUV and raced to the scene.

The good Samaritan, who asked not to be identified, says Cook was bloodied and passed out in the driver's seat but woke up and climbed out of the wreckage.

“When he grabbed my arm, I didn't feel fear at that time either,” she said. “I mean looking into his eyes he was scared, he was terrified."

Cook jumped into the woman’s SUV and took off, leaving her and his friends behind. For that, he now sits in the Wyandotte County Jail.

“Its a relief it is really a relief," who says she has been living in fear since the crash. "He had the keys to my home and this is where me and my children lay our heads at night you know? And there is nothing like going into your house and closing the door and feeling safe and secure."

While she now has piece of mind and her SUV back, her good deed has brought on other problems, like figuring out how to get to work and pretty soon how she will get her children to school.

“I picked my car up just this past Friday and when I picked it up found out that the motor is gone on the car so it serves me no purpose anymore,” she said. “I can't get around in it and I don't have the money to fix it so it will just be sitting."

Besides charges in connection to the fatal accident, 18-year-old Nicholas Cook is being held on a probation violation from a juvenile conviction.​