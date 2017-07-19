Young boy from UK battling cancer in KC says he’s feeling better as he prepares for book signing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- He may be small, but he has already impacted Kansas City more than he or his family could ever imagine.

Alexander Goodwin came to KC from the U.K. for cancer treatment.

Since then he's captured hearts across the metro, and now he hopes to inspire even more people in his new book, "Alexander's Journey: Dum Spiro Spero." The title means, "while I breathe, I hope" in latin.

Alexander is fresh off of a big surgery a few weeks ago and says he's feeling good.

In the video above Alexander and his mother, Maria, explain how the people of Kansas City have rallied around them and made them feel welcome in this tough time. Watch the video above to hear Alexander explain in his own words the journey he's been through.

You can meet the young man at his book signing Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. It's at Unity Temple on the Plaza.