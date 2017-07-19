× Ys Open to Community During Excessive Heat Warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All YMCA of Greater Kansas City locations will be open to the community 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22, during the Excessive Heat Warning.

Anyone may come cool off at the Y during those hours for free. Guests should bring a photo ID and check in at the Welcome Center when they arrive.

Children 15 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. Teens 16 and older may visit unaccompanied by an adult.

Activities vary by location. To find a location near you, call 816.561.9622 (816.561.YMCA) or visit KansasCityYMCA.org.

Locations:

Red Bridge (SE KCMO)

Quality Hill(Downtown KCMO)

Providence (West KCK)

Platte County South (Parkville)

Platte County North (Platte City)

Paul Henson (Prairie Village)

Olathe (Near Olathe Medical Center)

North Kansas City

Linwood (East KCMO)

Cleaver (70th & Troost)

Bonner Springs

Blue Springs

Atchison, Kan.

8th Street (Downtown KCK)

The Y offers cooling centers as a part of their commitment to social responsibility and helping neighbors in a time of need.

