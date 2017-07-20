Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 15-year-old Grain Valley girl

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — An Endangered Person Advisory was issued Thursday for a missing 15-year-old from Grain Valley.

McKayla L. Rykiel was last seen Tuesday, July 18 around 11 p.m. at 1219 Scenic Drive in Grain Valley, Mo. She was wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt and blue jean shorts.

Police describe Rykiel as 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes, with a pierced nose and upper left ear.

Rykiel has been missing for two days, and family says they are concerned about her mental health.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Grain Valley Police Department at (660) 562-3209.