Ilus Davis Park will be home to new monument created in memory of those who built KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new monument will soon be built in downtown Kansas City to honor those who built the city into what it has become.

The monument will be placed at Ilus Davis Park, which sits between East 9th Street and East 12th Street, and Oak and Locust streets.

A groundbreaking for the monument happened Thursday morning. Local leaders joined members of "The Native Sons and Daughters of Greater Kansas City" organization to turn some dirt.

The organization is dedicated to the historic preservation of the greater Kansas City area on both sides of the state line. Those involved with the project believe it's really important to honor those who built our city.

Construction will start right away and the monument should be finished in a few months. Organizers say they're looking forward to the ribbon cutting.