Inspiration from America’s first African-American female combat pilot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Vernice ‘FlyGirl’ Armour is America’s first African American female combat pilot who served two tours flying in the Iraqi desert taking out enemy targets and keeping our troops on the ground safe.
But these days, you’ll find Vernice ‘FlyGirl’ Armour, 43, fighting a much different kind of battle: helping other women (and men) win the war on business and life. She often speaks at Fortune 500 corporations, entrepreneurs, non-profit and government conferences and seminars.
On Thursday, she stopped by the FOX 4 studio to share some of her motivational points. Watch her interview in the video player above.
- Don’t do what average people do or you’ll have what average people have. Do you really want to be average?
- Turn fear into fuel. Don’t let it derail your mission. What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to do but have been afraid of? What steps can you take to make it happen this year?
- If they say it can’t be done, prove them wrong and be the first to do it. You don’t need a runway; takeoff from where you are.
- If things aren’t going the way you hoped, recommit to your personal mission in life. This usually starts with what you’re passionate about.
- Never underestimate the opponent. The other guy – your competitor, may well be a real obstacle, even if he doesn’t seem like it.
- Success is not a final destination. After you accomplish a mission, keep the momentum going. Honor the past and see into the future without dwelling on either one.
- You have to look at life as a big juicy orange and squeeze all the pulp and juice out of it. Life is about living gutsy and having fun in the process.
- People will try and talk you out of your dreams - Don't let them. SECURITY is the new RISK.