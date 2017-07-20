Inspiration from America’s first African-American female combat pilot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Vernice ‘FlyGirl’ Armour is America’s first African American female combat pilot who served two tours flying in the Iraqi desert taking out enemy targets and keeping our troops on the ground safe.

But these days, you’ll find Vernice ‘FlyGirl’ Armour, 43, fighting a much different kind of battle: helping other women (and men) win the war on business and life. She often speaks at Fortune 500 corporations, entrepreneurs, non-profit and government conferences and seminars.

On Thursday, she stopped by the FOX 4 studio to share some of her motivational points. Watch her interview in the video player above.