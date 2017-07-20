KCMO police major & Norman, OK police chief are the 2 finalist for KCMO chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners held a news conference late Thursday morning to announce the two finalists for the Chief of Police.

In March, Darryl Forte announced that after five-and-a-half years of serving as police chief, he would be leaving the force. His last day was May 20th and Deputy Chief David Zimmerman was named acting chief.

The finalists are Major Rick Smith of the Kansas City, Mo., Police Dept., and Chief Keith Humphrey of Norman, Oklahoma Police Dept.

The woman just named chief of police in Dallas was also a finalist before taking the job in Texas.

“There just simply aren’t that many women who have been in police departments that long to rise to a level and gain the necessary experience to be considered chiefs in other cities. Hopefully that changes over a period of time,” Mayor Sly James explained, after a question about female candidates.

The board says 42 people applied for the position. Ten were eliminated early on because they did not meet qualification standards.

Major David Smith is Division Commander at Central Patrol Division, 1200 E. Linwood Blvd.

The Central Patrol Boundaries are primarily from: The Missouri River south to Brush Creek Blvd., Stateline Road to approximately Wabash Ave.

Chief Keith L. Humphrey leads the police force in Norman, located about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City on Interstate 35. Norman’s population is more than 118,000 people and is home to the University of Oklahoma.

“They both have experience in patrol. They both have experience in investigation. Chief Humphrey has been the chief of two police departments, both obviously smaller than Kansas City, but he has clearly dealt with violent crimes in his career, as has Major Smith,” said Commissioner Leland Shurin, President.