KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police dispatchers say that officers are at the scene of a deadly shooting on Thursday night where an adult was killed.

Police say the call came in at about 5:35 p.m., the scene is in the area of 28th and Walrond Avenue. So far no one is under arrest and a suspect description hasn’t been provided. There haven’t been any further details given about the victim either.

FOX 4 is headed to the scene to gather the latest information, refresh this page for updates.