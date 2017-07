× Man stabbed near Roanoke and Westport Road has died from his injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The person stabbed in Westport early Wednesday evening has died from his injuries, police say.

Police arrested one man following the stabbing.

Investigators say the man attacked the victim with a pocket knife outside the Subway restaurant near Roanoke and Westport Road some time after 5 p.m.

Charges against the suspect are expected to be released Thursday.