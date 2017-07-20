× Second man in 8 days dies in Jackson County from possible ‘heat-related’ health issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For two consecutive Thursdays, the Jackson County Health Department has informed the public on Twitter that a person has died of possible heat-exposure.

The tweets (below) explain that on July 13th, a man born in 1960 (making him approximately 57-years-old) died. One week later on July 20th, the health department tweeted that the death of a man born in 1970 (approximately 47-years-old) was possibly heat-related.

This serves as a reminder to check on relatives, neighbors and friends who are typically homebound without AC. There are cooling centers available for them during Excessive Heat Warning days. Click here for a list of area YMCAs that welcome the community during extreme heat. Libraries are also good resources.

@KCMOHealthDept was notified by Jackson Co Med Examiner of a possible heat-related death investigation. Male born in 1970 — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) July 20, 2017