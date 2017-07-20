Overland Park man killed in Virginia while crossing street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An Overland Park man died Wednesday night in Virginia as he crossed the street and was hit by a car.

Julius A. McBride, 54, of Overland Park was killed Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m.

“A car traveling east on West Broad Street struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross West Broad Street in the 7200 block. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” a Henrico Police spokesman said.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, police said.