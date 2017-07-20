Parole commissioner sports KC Chiefs tie during O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- As O.J. Simpson pleaded for his release to the Nevada parole board Thursday, one of the members on the board showed him what NFL team mattered most.

With all eyes fixed on their TV or phone as one of America’s most notorious prisoners sat in front of four parole board members, many in Kansas City noticed one wearing a red and gold tie with a familiar logo.

That's right--parole commissioner Adam Endel was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tie during Simpson's parole hearing.

Endel has been with the Nevada Department of Corrections for 18 years.

The parole commissioner is a graduate of Central Missouri State University class of 1989.

Endel's bio notes he's a big Chiefs and Royals fan, and his attire during Thursday's big stage proved just that.

Many on social media noticed the tie, too. Read their reaction below:

THIS PAROLE HEARING DUDE WORE A #CHIEFS TIE! THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/qm0x4j8vHf — Nick Gryniewicz (@ESPN580Nick) July 20, 2017