Police Board narrows KCPD chief finalists down to two, announces public hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The search for the next top cop in Kansas City has been narrowed to two people. The police board announced those names at a news conference Thursday morning.

KCPD Major Rick Smith and Norman, Oklahoma Police Chief Keith Humphrey are the two finalists. One has plenty experience here in the metro; the other would make the move to Midwest.

"We think both of these men bring strong backgrounds in police work, many years experience, leadership ability, and intelligence," Leland Shurin, Police Board commissioner, said.

FOX 4 attended Thursday's news conference. Major Smith was there. He said he was honored, but wasn't available for an interview, stating: "Today's press conference belongs to them" referring to the police board, but said he'd be available at next week's public hearing.

FOX 4's Megan Dillard spoke with the other candidate on the phone.

"It's a dream come true to compete for this spot, and I'm excited to show the real me. I'm honored to be named a finalist for one of the best cities in the nation. I'm looking forward to meeting the fine citizens of Kansas City and wonderful men and women of the department," Chief Humphrey said.

The board will hold a public meeting a 6 p.m. Thursday in the Communications Room at KCPD Headquarters downtown, on Locust Street between 12th and 13th.