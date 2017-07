KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say they have located the grandmother of a little girl found in the Old Northeast Thursday morning.

Police say she was found near 119 North Drury a few hours ago, and they were searching for a guardian.

“Officer’s efforts to find her family have stalled and we need your assistance,” police said in their initial news release.

By 9:15 a.m., police said they had located her grandmother.

Police have located her grandma! Thanks to all who shared! — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 20, 2017