Two teens charged with Sugar Creek gas station shooting

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — Two 17-year-olds are charged in a shooting early Monday morning at a gas station on U.S. 24 Highway in Sugar Creek.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker charged Christopher Clemons, 17, of Independence and Juan Wrinkle, 17, each face Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

According to court records, Sugar Police were dispatched to the Express Mart on U.S. 24 Hwy in Sugar Creek on reported shots fired.

The victims in a vehicle that was shot described the suspect vehicle and occupants. The vehicle was tracked to Wrinkle’s home. Wrinkles stated he fired the weapon and police later recovered it and ammunition. Police also heard statements from Clemons that he fired the weapon.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 for Clemons and $100,000 for Wrinkle.