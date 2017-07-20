× Water main break leaves Emporia nearly without water

EMPORIA, Kan. — Authorities say a major water main break has left Emporia nearly waterless as temperatures soar.

Police said in a Facebook post early Wednesday on the department’s official page that crews were working to fix the problem in the town of about 25,000 residents, which is located about 60 miles southwest of Topeka.

The outage comes as temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees. The National Weather Service says the humidity will make it feel closer to 105.

Police say the communications center has been flooded with calls about the water outage. Residents were urged not to call 911 to inquire about the situation.

A photo on the Emporia Gazette website showed a street covered with water because of the break.