10-year-old KC boy crawls through doggie door, finds gun, shoots himself in leg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say a 10-year-old boy found a gun at a vacant home at 23rd and Poplar early Friday morning and shot himself in the leg.

FOX 4 was first on the scene as police tried to determine what exactly happened. After they sorted through the facts, they determined the boy arrived at the home with a relative, who owns the home. They did not have a key, so the relative told the boy to crawl through the doggie door. When the boy crawled through the door, he reportedly saw a gun on the table. He accidentally shot himself in the leg.

An unknown man was in the vacant house. He grabbed the gun from the boy and fled, headed eastbound. He's described as a tall, white male wearing a red baseball cap, a red tank top and has a tattoo on his face.

The boy's condition is only described as 'non-life-threatening.'

