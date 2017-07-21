Coffee Cake KC drink recipes

The Baron

  • 2 shots espresso
  • 6 oz Milk
  • 3 T Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate
  • 16 oz Ice

Add all ingredients to a blender, in order listed above. Blend until smooth.

Big Ben (their take on the classic London Fog)

  • 1 sachet Hugo Tea Grey Line (or your favorite Earl Grey)
  • 9 oz Hot Water
  • 1 oz Vanilla Syrup
  • 3 oz Steamed Milk

Combine vanilla syrup and hot water in a cup, drop in tea sachet. Brew tea, allow to steep for 3 minutes (or longer, check your label). Top with steamed milk.

