Coffee Cake KC drink recipes

The Baron

2 shots espresso

6 oz Milk

3 T Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate

16 oz Ice

Add all ingredients to a blender, in order listed above. Blend until smooth.

Big Ben (their take on the classic London Fog)

1 sachet Hugo Tea Grey Line (or your favorite Earl Grey)

9 oz Hot Water

1 oz Vanilla Syrup

3 oz Steamed Milk

Combine vanilla syrup and hot water in a cup, drop in tea sachet. Brew tea, allow to steep for 3 minutes (or longer, check your label). Top with steamed milk.

