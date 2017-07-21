Coffee Cake KC drink recipes
The Baron
- 2 shots espresso
- 6 oz Milk
- 3 T Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate
- 16 oz Ice
Add all ingredients to a blender, in order listed above. Blend until smooth.
Big Ben (their take on the classic London Fog)
- 1 sachet Hugo Tea Grey Line (or your favorite Earl Grey)
- 9 oz Hot Water
- 1 oz Vanilla Syrup
- 3 oz Steamed Milk
Combine vanilla syrup and hot water in a cup, drop in tea sachet. Brew tea, allow to steep for 3 minutes (or longer, check your label). Top with steamed milk.
https://www.instagram.com/CoffeeCakeKC/