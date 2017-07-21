Fans Escape Reality at Comic-Con San Diego 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What started out as a Comic Book convention in the 1970's has turned into a celebration of all things pop culture.

San Diego - Every year, Comic-Con descends upon this city and virtually takes over all of downtown. Over 100,000 people come from all over the world to witness what seems to be one big celebration of our favorite characters, TV shows, movies and more.

There are lines, crowds and, of course, lots of costumes.

"[It's a] zoo with like minded people," explained Valerie Hughes of San Diego. She has attended for the past few years with her husband. Both dress up.

"Chaos. Absolute chaos," said Lenka Holman, who, along with her husband, was dressed like the main characters from the Disney movie "Up."