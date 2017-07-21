FOX 4 delivers water to people in need in midst of scorching heat wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4 was working for you Friday across the metro, passing out bottles of ice water to people who looked thirsty out in the heat during this stretch of the hottest days of the year.

FOX 4 Photojournalist Rachel Coleman and Reporter Megan Dillard went from a construction site in Lee's Summit, to buildings in the West Bottoms, to a bus stop in the River Market.

FOX 4 is also partnering with the Salvation Army to collect bottles of water to pass out to people in the metro throughout the summer. Click here to learn more.