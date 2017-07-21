× Jackson County Jail prisoner dies after being locked to chair for long period, FOX 4 source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At approx. 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a prisoner from the Jackson County Jail was taken to the hospital and then died.

“An individual was brought into our facility. He was subsequently sent to Truman where he died. Please refer to the Jackson Co Sheriffs Office for further questions,” replied Marshanna Hester, PIO for Jackson County in an email to FOX 4’s Mark Alford.

A source close to the investigation tells FOX 4 the inmate was left locked up on a chair and he was forgotten about and he died.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp says they are investigating and reminded the community that the county jail is overseen by the county executive, not the sheriff’s office.

Look for more on this developing story on all our platforms: FOX 4 newscasts, Facebook page, and fox4kc app.