Jackson County jail prisoner who died at hospital was ‘combative’, Jackson Co. Executive’s Office says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County Executive Officer leaders have now confirmed the prisoner who died after an incident at the Jackson County Detention Center Thursday night was a 35-year-old man.

Marshanna Hester, public information officer for the Jackson County Executive's Office, said the man was brought to the Jackson County Detention Center by a sheriff's deputy at about 11:00 p.m. The man was in custody due to a parole violation.

"Due to the inmate’s combative behavior and to prevent him from harming himself or correction’s officials, he was placed in a restraint chair pursuant to national accreditation standards. During the approximate 2.5 hours he was in our facility, he was checked numerous times by health care professionals and Corrections staff," Hester said.

When someone recognized he was having a medical emergency, Hester said 'numerous medical professionals performed life-saving measures on him.'

She says emergency personnel were called and he was taken to Truman Medical Center, where he died.

Earlier in the day, a source close to the investigation told FOX 4 the inmate was left locked up on a chair and he was forgotten about and he died.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp says they are investigating and reminded the community that the county jail is overseen by the county executive, not the sheriff's office.

