Kids graduate from junior police academy program, learning about fingerprints, bomb squad, shooting range

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Some kids are getting a first hand look at what it takes to be a police officer by taking part in the Lee's Summit Junior Police Academy.



This is the tenth year the Lee's Summit Police Department has hosted the Junior Police Academy.

Around 30 kids between the ages of 12 and 14 spent the week with officers doing everything from fingerprinting to touring the shooting range to learning about the bomb squad. Friday is graduation day.

They explore every aspect of policing to gain a better appreciation for what officers do and learn if they want to pursue this as a future career.

