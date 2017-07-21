× Man fatally stabs another in Westport area during argument over woman, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man faces a Murder in the 2nd Degree charge for the Wednesday, July 19th fatal stabbing of Jorge Sanchez outside a Westport business.

Kenneth Michael Tillson, 48, is also charged with Armed Criminal Action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the area of Westport Road and Southwest Trafficway on a reported stabbing. The defendant was taken into custody at the scene. Witnesses stated the victim and defendant had been hanging out, drinking throughout the day. A witness said he observed the defendant strike the victim with a knife. The victim limped through the parking lot and came into a business, where people noticed he was bleeding and called 911. One witness stated he saw the defendant standing over the victim, kicking and screaming at him. The defendant stated that he and the victim had been arguing about a woman. Police recovered a knife from the defendant.

Prosecutors requested a $75,000 cash bond.