× One man convicted for role in deadly shooting at ‘She’s A Pistol’ sentenced to ‘Hard 25’ for murder

OLATHE, Kan. — One of the four men who was arrested and later found guilty of killing a gun shop owner during a robbery learned his fate on Friday. A judge sentenced Londro Patterson for the murder of Jon Bieker, he’ll serve life in prison with a minimum of 25 years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole.

Police say Patterson, 22, and three others tried to rob the She’s A Pistol gun shop in Shawnee in January of 2015. A shootout ended with Jon Bieker deceased and one of the robbers severely injured.

A jury found Patterson guilty of murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors believe Patterson pointed a gun at co-owner Becky Bieker and De’Anthony Wiley pulled the trigger, and killed “She’s A Pistol” co-owner Jon Bieker as he tried to defend his wife.

Patterson was found by police crawling in the store’s parking lot with multiple gun shot wounds.

Wiley’s Attorney previously told FOX 4 that he is not admitting to being the gunman, but admitting that the murder occurred in the course of the robbery in which he was involved.

Of the other suspects, Hakeem Malik pleaded guilty to charges including murder in May, and will be sentenced in August, part of his plea agreement includes a sentence recommendation of a “Hard 25” like Patterson received.

Wiley goes goes to trial at the end of October and Nicquan Midgyett goes to trial in December.