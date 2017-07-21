Popcorn Bag movie reviews, including a raunchy comedy, an artsy, indie film & WWII epic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Is "Dunkirk" done for? "Girls Trip" worth the journey? "Valerian?" "Maudie?" Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) DUNKIRK (PG-13)

“Dunkirk” is an engrossing WWII epic from filmmaker Christopher Nolan about the evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of northern France. Nolan immerses the audience into the action to provide a visceral, 'you are there' experience instead of providing a neat and tidy plot. The three intersecting story threads that go back and forth in time can sometimes be confusing, but there's no denying the cinematic mastery on display.

Shawn says "Dunkirk"' is a filmmaking masterpiece. Flawless in its execution but void any type of narrative. Works as a battle highlight reel. Stinks as a conventional movie. The lack of a traditional storyline or central character makes for awkward viewing.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) GIRLS TRIP (R)

“Girls Trip” is an extremely raunchy R-rated, ‘girls gone wild’ comedy from the African-American perspective. Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith star, but the movie is stolen by the outrageous Tiffany Haddish who gives a ferociously funny performance. A lot of it doesn't work, but when it hits, "Girls Trip" is shamelessly hilarious.

Shawn says, "Girls Trip"' is hilarious. Funnier than "The Hangover" and "Bridesmaids." And newcomer Tiffany Haddish leaps front and center the way Melissa McCarthy and Zack Galifimaknis did except she's much more animated and funny. It's her show and she excels amongst the veteran cast.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS (PG-13)

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” is French filmmaker Luc Besson’s wacky adaptation of a sci-fi comic book series. Dane DeHaan plays an intergalactic agent who upholds the law in multiple dimensions, aided by his partner and paramour, played by Cara Delevigne. The plot and dialogue are derivative and goofy in the extreme, but the movie’s giddy playfulness and impressive visuals should be enough to please fan boys.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

4) MAUDIE (PG-13)

British actress Sally Hawkins gives the kind of performance Oscar loves in “Maudie,” a biopic about Maude Lewis, the famed Canadian folk artist who suffered from crippling disease and personal tragedy. While it never gives us insight into what made her great, Hawkins' touching performance transforms “Maudie” into a very warm character study.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

4) THE LITTLE HOURS (R)

RUSS: “The Little Hours” is an adaptation of a couple of bawdy comedic stories from Boccaccio’s 14th century work, “The Decameron.” Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Aubrey Plaza and John C. Reilly lead the cast in the story of foul-mouthed nuns who have a sexual awakening when a handsome and virile laborer comes to work at the convent. It doesn’t all work, but the talented cast wrings some raunchy laughs from the irreverent material.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK:

-“Score” is a documentary about some of the world’s great film composers.

