Seen this face? Inmate escapes from Leavenworth County Jail

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from the county jail.

In 2014, George Burgess, 38, pleaded guilty to domestic battery and aggravated battery, according to online court records.

George Burgess walked away from his duty assignment Thursday night. Multiple deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office as well as officers from the Leavenworth police department searched the area. Assistance in this search also came from numerous agencies. The search is ongoing. Burgess was not believed to be armed when he escaped.

People with information are asked to contact the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 682-5724 or (913) 724 -1313.

The sheriff’s office says Burgess does not currently have a beard.