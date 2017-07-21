× White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over hiring of new communications aide, the Associated Press reports.

Pres. Trump offered the White House Communications Director position to Anthony Scaramucci Friday morning, according to officials close to the decision.

Scaramucci accepted the offer. He is a hedge fund manager and served as an adviser for the Trump transition team.

Until now, Sean Spicer was handling dual roles as communications director and White House press secretary.