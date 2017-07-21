Witnesses say argument leads to deadly shooting in Kansas City neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Violence plagued the metro on Friday night, where investigators were at the scene of a deadly shooting at a car wash along Independence Avenue, and another at E. 6th Street near Cleveland Avenue.

A man was pronounced dead after he was shot at about 8 p.m. at a home. Witnesses say it appears that the shooter had a disagreement with multiple members of the same family. FOX 4's crew watched as a young man was wheeled out to an ambulance. Witnesses say his brother had a gun held to his head earlier this week, and they believe it`s related.

The victim`s sister arrived outside screaming and crying just before 9 p.m.

Police haven't described the suspect or victim further, FOX 4 will update this story with more details as they are released.