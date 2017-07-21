Woman seen on camera driving another woman’s car after 18th & Vine area assault, carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police want to identify and find the woman seen in surveillance pictures, driving a stolen 2005 Ford Escape approximately 20 minutes after it was stolen from the 18th and Vine area on June 30th.

Police say that at about 7:30 a.m. that day, a man with a gun approached another man and attempted to take his car from the Jazz District area. He assaulted the victim, but the victim was able to run away.

The man then ran over to a woman and assaulted her while pointing a gun at her. He took her 2005 Ford Escape and drove away with her purse and cell phone.

About 20 minutes after the robbery, a woman is seen alone on video surveillance at a gas station in Blue Springs, driving the victim’s vehicle. It appears to be the same woman seen walking with a man in the area of 18th and Vine prior to the assault and robbery. The clothes are the same in both pictures. The woman attempted to use the victim’s debit card at the Blue Springs gas station, but it had been cancelled.

While the woman did not take part in the robbery, she can be seen getting in the victim’s vehicle with a man a couple of blocks away from the robbery.

If anyone can help identify the woman or the man, police ask you to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.