Young fan with Royals-decorated prosthetic surprised by opportunity to meet her favorite team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You have to be strong to succeed as a Kansas City Royal.

As the boys in blue begin another series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, a group of special guests show off their own source of determination. One young Royals fan's dream came true before Friday evening's game.

It was no chance meeting. It was a moment that Emily Roots, 9, had been yearning for. FOX 4 News' cameras first met young Emily a year ago outside her family's home in Grandview. She was born without a left arm, and she uses a prosthetic, which happens to be decorated in Kansas City Royals logos. Emily's family says she was raised to be a Royal.

"People say, 'Whoa, that's cool'," Roots told FOX 4 News on Friday, referring to the colorful prosthesis she designed.

On Friday, she finally got her wish, meeting with Royals players at Kauffman Stadium. One by one, Emily's family, along with nine other families whose children are missing limbs, met with Ned Yost and his players, athletes eager to meet the kids and sign autographs.

"Emily is going to be surprised," Jordan Reeves, 11, said.

Reeves, Emily's pal from Camp No Limits, helped keep this surprise a secret. Camp No Limits is a traveling sleepaway camp for young amputees, where kids with prosthetics have fun, while learning to perform basic tasks that others take for granted, such as dressing and feeding themselves.

"(Royals players) they're doing this for someone even though they may not know her very well, but they're still going to do this. It's still really cool," Reeves said.

The sight of seeing young people, some who are missing arms, and others without legs, playing and learning together, is a moving experience for many. Kim Bergman, clinic director at Hangar Clinic, helped organize this trip to meet the Royals. Bergman says all of the families in attendance purchased their child's prosthetic limbs via Hangar.

"It's magical," Bergman said, her voice cracking with emotion. "(The Royals organization) has heart. They care about this city. They care about the community they represent. Today, they're going to make a little girl's dreams come true."

"I'm very happy with having another arm that I can wear as much as I want," Roots added.

Emily says meeting her baseball heroes was all she's dreamed of seeing, and now, the players she cheers for understand the pride she wears in that plastic and metal arm.

Hangar Clinic's leaders say they've made thousands of prosthetic arms and legs for kids in the metro. Bergman says the clinic also sponsors a scholarship for kids to attend Camp No Limits.

The Royals series against the White Sox continues throughout Sunday afternoon.