‘Am I needed in KC anymore?’ Tamba Hali airs grievances with Chiefs on Twitter

Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali appears to be upset with some of the decisions made by the Chiefs coaching staff last season, and has decided to publicly air his grievances on Twitter.

Hali sent out a series of tweets Saturday expressing his displeasure, in particular, a lack of playing time against the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Steelers, a 18-16 loss that ended KC’s postseason run.

Fans should know this. only played 7 snaps last year 2017 playoff game against the Steelers. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I was told the reason I wasn't playing was they wanted me fresh for the playoff. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Can someone explain to me how I played 58 snaps in the first game when we made the greatest comeback in Chiefs history? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

watching both Steelers game from sideline and playing 15 and 7 in the last game I'm still lost. Am I needed in KC anymore? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I was healthy last year and the year before. I had a scope not a major procedure. The result of playing for a long time. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I haven't missed any off-season workouts in 11 years w/the Chiefs. I've played in every game except four in my 11 year career with Chiefs. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Let's look at the Super Bowl champs I am sure they had 100% attendance for OTAS AND OFFFSEASON WORKOUT this year. I maybe wrong. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I'm a team player first. Anything for the team. Yet I'm not done knocking QB heads off but 7 plays won't cut it. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I've played through all my injuries I've acquire throughout my careers not sitting out because I did not feel I wouldn't be at my best. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I play because I love the game and did it under some of the worst conditions. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

No I'm not high or drunk I just want to play more football. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

So people are curious if I'm holding out or got cut. No to both. I want to play more. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

It is not initially clear what sparked the tweetstorm at this time, the weekend before the Chiefs training camp is set to begin.

The 33-year-old has spent every one of his 11 NFL seasons with the Chiefs.

ArrowheadAddict.com’s Matt Conner wrote “Hali has a point. He knows he’s in the twilight of a career that will undoubtedly land him in the Chiefs Hall of Fame. He’s had a number of playoff appearances to this point, but no real postseason surge. Does he wait around to be a part of the Patrick Mahomes era? Is that even a chance?”

Hali’s tweets have been met with a broad mix of support and criticism from followers on Twitter.