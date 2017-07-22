‘Am I needed in KC anymore?’ Tamba Hali airs grievances with Chiefs on Twitter

Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali appears to be upset with some of the decisions made by the Chiefs coaching staff last season, and has decided to publicly air his grievances on Twitter.
Hali sent out a series of tweets Saturday expressing his displeasure, in particular, a lack of playing time against the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Steelers, a 18-16 loss that ended KC’s postseason run.
It is not initially clear what sparked the tweetstorm at this time, the weekend before the Chiefs training camp is set to begin.
The 33-year-old has spent every one of his 11 NFL seasons with the Chiefs.
ArrowheadAddict.com’s Matt Conner wrote “Hali has a point. He knows he’s in the twilight of a career that will undoubtedly land him in the Chiefs Hall of Fame. He’s had a number of playoff appearances to this point, but no real postseason surge. Does he wait around to be a part of the Patrick Mahomes era? Is that even a chance?”
Hali’s tweets have been met with a broad mix of support and criticism from followers on Twitter.