Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From comedy to dance to art, you can see it all during the Kansas City Fringe Festival. It's a city-wide celebration of local, regional, and national artists.

One of those artists joined Rob and Nicole in the FOX 4 studio on Saturday. Musician Grant Maloy Smith was here to talk about his love of folk music, and to perform a taste of what you can hear at Fringe Festival. Check it out!