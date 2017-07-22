Heart transplant recipient enjoys Buck O’Neal Legacy Seat at Kauffman Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- During every home game at Kauffman Stadium, one lucky fan gets to enjoy the game from the Buck O’Neal Legacy Seat.

On Saturday, Robert Beck of Lenexa earned that honor because of his courage and commitment to helping others.

"I was the first heart transplant at KU on October 19, 2016. I had been sick for about seven or eight years beforehand," said Beck.

Robert says during that time he felt sad, angry and scared at times. After receiving a heart transplant he decided to form a support group for others undergoing the same procedure.

"I think just the chemistry, everybody knows what it's like to go through a certain type of procedure in your life. With this we can all connect to the same thing," said Engelken.

Zach Engelken received a heart transplant in January of 2017. He says being part of this support group has been a very important part of recovery.

"It helps out a lot. Family is there, but when you have people that have been through the same thing it helps out a lot," said Engelken.

For Zach, life after surgery has been pretty good. And at tonight's Royals game things got even better.

"I will be throwing out the first pitch to my cardiologist Dr. Sauer and then Rob is sitting in the Buck O’Neal seat," Engelken explained.

He says it's a special honor, that he hopes will raise awareness about transplants and inspire others going through similar procedures.

"Our group is going to be expanding and we will welcome anyone that would like to be a part of this group," Beck added.

The University of Kansas Medical Center and Saint Luke's Hospital are the only two health centers in the area to offer this procedure. Since October, 11 heart transplants have been performed at The University of Kansas Medical Center.

To join or find out more information on this support group, like KU Medical Center Transplant on Facebook.