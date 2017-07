Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of families in the metro depend on food they receive through Harvesters Food Network to make it through the summer.

Food need is high during summer months because kids are home from school and unable to access free breakfast and lunch programs.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham met one local student who spent the day out in the heat helping to restock the shelves at Harvesters.

Click here to find out how to organize a food drive for Harvesters in your neighborhood.