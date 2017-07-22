Storms knock out power to thousands in KC metro

Thousands are without power as thunderstorms blow through the KC metro.

KCP&L’s website shows over 5,000 customers are without power, as much of the metro area remains under a thunderstorm warning.

There is currently no timetable as to when power could be restored.

You can check the map here to see if your area is affected. Contact your utility company if you are without power.

Stay away from downed power lines, as even if they are on the ground they can still be live.

