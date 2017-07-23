Branches falling on power lines likely cause of house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Residents spent much of Sunday cleaning up after strong storms cause damage to several KCK neighborhoods.

Lou Suarez tells FOX 4 his family’s home of 17 years was destroyed by a fire on Sunday morning. He says strong winds came through the area pm Saturday night causing a tree in his backyard to fall on power lines. He believes the power lines may have sparked the fire destroyed his home.

“We lost power last night; one of the trees fell over our power line. It pulled the post with the meter off of the house,” said Suarez.

Suarez, his wife and children had all just moved out on Friday, but his mom still lived in the home. After the storm knocked out power, he didn't think it was safe for his mom to stay there.

“We came by, checked it this morning, took my mom with us, she didn't want to go with us but we took my mom with us…. I guess when the power came back on it started a fire,” he explained.

Suarez says he considers it a blessing that his family was not there.

“My kids would typically be in a room that caught fire first they say because everyone was saying smoke was coming out of that room first,” said Suarez.

Many other homes on that street were also impacted by storms.

“We have limbs down all over our house,” said Ken Bates.

Bates and his parents spent much of Sunday afternoon assessing damage and cleaning up.

“My truck was actually parked in the driveway behind us. A lot of damage to it, we had to dig it out,” said Bates.

He says driving down his street he was shocked see the damage was much worse than he had imagined.

“It was massive, when we looked out we saw branches flying up and down the road we figured it was pretty bad but we didn't know how widespread it was,” Bates explained.

Cleanup from this storm will likely continue into next week. There is a yard waste recycling center in Wyandotte county. It's located at 3221 Park Drive in Kansas City, Kansas.