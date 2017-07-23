Cities offer free brush drop-offs as storm clean-up continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - The city of Overland Park is offering a free brush and debris drop off location after Saturday night's storms. On Sunday, hundreds of people came out to make drop offs. The city said the drop off site is at a parking lot near the Young's Pool.

"We haven't had power all day and the house and the sump pump quit working so we had a lot of water in the basement and trees on the house trees on the cars just kind of all over a lot of damage," said Brent Moroney, who was dropping off brush at the site on Sunday evening.

Parts of Johnson county were hit so hard by the storm that parts of roads remained closed on Sunday evening. A massive tree and a power pole collided, creating a mess near Buena Vista Street and 57th Terrace in Fairway, Kansas. The street remained closed on Sunday night.

I'm Prairie Village, FOX 4 crews spotted multiple cars with shattered out windows from trees.

Many neighbors said they have been without power since around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The Overland Park brush drop off site is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. until next Sunday. Staff said you must provide proof of residency.