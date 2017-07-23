GALLERY: Tree damage shows force of Saturday night storm

A severe thunderstorm blew through the region Saturday night, leaving in its wake a path of destruction in the form of downed power lines, broken branches, uprooted trees, and knocking out power to over 100,000 people in the KC metro.

Emergency personnel had their hands full dealing with flash floods, damaged transformers, several fires, and branches blocking lanes of traffic on major thoroughfares.

Sunday morning, thousands were still without electricity, while homeowners begin the cleanup of damaged trees.

Photos sent by FOX 4 viewers via Facebook.

Several local municipalities have established tree limb and brush drop-off sites. The city of Shawnee has a tree limb and branch drop-off site at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Renner Road from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. This is for Shawnee residents only.

Contact your local officials to find out if there is a drop-off site available to you.