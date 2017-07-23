KCP&L offers dry ice to customers still without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROELAND PARK, Kan. -- Thousands are about to start their second night without power in the metro area. At its peak, roughly 140,000 people in the Kansas City area didn't have power in the wake of Saturday night's storms.

Local agencies have been working to help those affected, though some resources ran out minutes after they've re offered.

That's what happened to Kansas City Power and Light. The power company offered dry ice to its customers at the Roeland Park Lowe's. The line started early, so volunteers started handing out dry ice early.

The dry ice would sit in their refrigerators, to keep their food and medicine cool.

KCP&L went through its first batch of dry ice in 30 minutes.

"Nothing you can do," said Chris Reeves about the power outage as he waited in line. "But when you've got stuff you have to have refrigerated, like drugs, you've got to make sure they stay good. Otherwise, you're throwing everything away."

The giveaway was supposed to last from noon until 6 p.m. Instead, KCP&L said it went through three tons of dry ice by 1:30 p.m.

KCP&L said its dry ice supplier already allocated all its dry ice for Monday, but it is working to get more.

At the same time, the power company is bringing in crews from Topeka, St. Louis, Nebraska, southwestern Kansas, and Colorado to help restore power.

KCP&L says it priorities power; it first restores it to hospitals and the like. Then, it moves to population hubs, so it can provide more people with power more quickly. Then, it moves out to less populated areas.

Roeland Park, with its older trees and above ground lines, is one of the hardest hit areas. Since it's also one of the most populated, it will get the lights (and air conditioning) on sooner than others.

But KCP&L crews said this isn't just about fixing a wire and turning the power back on. Crews sometimes have to fix the infrastructure first, making it better than before.

"You've got to put up new poles," said Chris Kurtz, senior director of engineering for KCP&L. "You've got to put up new cross arms, and we're actually using newer technology."

He continued, "and we're actually using new materials as we put this back together, which will make it stronger for future storms and future events."

If someone has a medical need - such as those who are on oxygen, or those who use insulin - that person or their guardian can put their names on a list with KCP&L. That means you get bumped to the top of the 'power restore' list.

Talk to your doctor about getting on that list, of call KCP&L when your power comes back on.

KCP&L expects it will be Monday before most people have their power back on, though those crews coming in from other parts of the Midwest may speed the process.