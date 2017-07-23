Metro residents hurry to get ice as power outages still affect thousands

After Saturday night’s storms knocked out power to more than 100,000 residents across the KC metro, Sunday saw people hurrying to stores to buy ice in an attempt to keep food from spoiling.

Sunday morning, KCP&L’s outage map showed more than 50,000 customers were still without electricity, and stores in affected areas quickly saw sales of ice skyrocket.

KCP&L is giving out dry ice at the Lowe’s parking lot in Roeland Park. FOX 4’s Rebecca Gannon was there and said the line to receive the dry ice began before they even started giving it out. Within 30 minutes, KCP&L had given out the entire first batch.

KCP&L said they have three tons on reserve, and will be handing out the dry ice until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The company said they do not expect power to be restored to all their customers until Monday.

KCP&L has up-to-date information on Twitter, where they also shared this helpful graphic on tips to avoid foodborne illness.